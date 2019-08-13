Allbery, William Lee August 13, 1955 - August 10, 2019 Age 63. Born and raised in the Gretna area, Bill attended Gretna Schools and was a 1973 graduate of Gretna High School. Bill was employed and retired from AWS Well Company of Mead, NE. He enjoyed his last years living in Wahoo, NE. Bill was preceded in death by parents, Ida Alice and Lee Roy Allbery. Survivors include brothers, Larry (Dawn) of Gretna, Jerry (Julie) of Grand Island NE, and Carroll (Debbie) of Ft. Gibson, OK; and several nieces and nephews. Bill cherished several close lifelong friends in the Gretna and Wahoo areas which gave him great joy and fulfillment. Bill's wish was not to have a Funeral Service. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com

