Alicea, Mitchel February 19, 1958 - April 28, 2020 Survived by wife, Sylvia Alicea; father, Elurio Alicea; step-son, Jeff (Christina) Kosiba; grandchildren: Micah, Veroniqa, Ilyssa, Jovani, Audrianha; 1 brother; many other relatives and friends VISITATION: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel. CELEBRATION of MITCHEL'S LIFE: Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11am at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel. Please utilize social distancing. To watch a livestream of the service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. Interment will be at Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Clearview Country Club for Pets, Inc. 9223 N. 72 St. Omaha, NE 68122 BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

