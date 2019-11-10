Ackley, Robert "Bob"

Aliano, Mark R. Age 61 - November 6, 2019 Of Raymore, MO. He passed away at the Kansas City VA Hospital. A CELEBRATION of LIFE VISITATION will be held from 1-3pm Tuesday, November 12, at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore MO, with Military Honors at 2:45pm at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to DAV, Disabled American Veterans, 4801 E Linwood Blvd., #1429, Kansas City, MO 64128.

