Algya, Joseph T.

Algya, Joseph T. April 25, 1938 - January 25, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Michael Sr. and Bernice; and brother, Michael Jr. Survived by wife, Nancy; children, Joseph T. Jr. (Cathy), Kelly Kuss, Robert Algya (Melissa), Kari Drake (Kenny), and Mark; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. VISITATION with the family Tuesday, February 4, 36pm at the Funeral Home. Memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

