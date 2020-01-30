Algya, Joseph T. April 25, 1938 - January 25, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Michael Sr. and Bernice; brother, Michael Jr. Survived by wife, Nancy; children, Joseph T. Jr. (Kathy), Kelly Kuss, Robert (Melissa), Kari Drake (Kenny) and Mark; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. VISITATION with the family Tuesday, 36pm, at the funeral home. Memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

