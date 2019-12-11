Alford, Dorothy N.

Alford, Dorothy N. June 14, 1927 - December 6, 2019 Dorothy was born in Omaha to Herbert and Estella Nelson. On November 26, 2019, Dorothy celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary with her husband Bill Alford. She is survived by her husband, Bill; children: Bill Alford Jr. (Lynette Farhart), Ann (Alford) Berglund (Barry), Ken Alford (Margie), John Alford; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. VISITATION AND CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE Sunday December 15, 2019 at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave., Omaha. Visitation at 3pm and Celebration of Life Service at 4pm. Private interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Christ Community Church, Wade Collection at Wheaton College, Global Friends. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

