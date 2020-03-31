Alexander, William W. Sr. September 8, 1934 - March 24, 2020 William W. Alexander, Sr. passed away on March 24, 2020 at Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk, NE. He was 85 years of age. He was born on September 8, 1934 to Floyd K. and Roma L. Alexander in Kennard, NE. His family lived in numerous small communities as a youth including Lyons, Burwell and Fullerton. While growing up he was in the Boy Scouts and participated in Band, Chorus, Debate, the high school Junior play and lettered in basketball and track as well as being a class officer. He was also a representative to Cornhusker Boy's State in 1951. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, the University Men's Chorus, and Army ROTC. He graduated with a dual Bachelor of Science Degree and a Bachelor of Pharmacology Degree in 1958. He met his wife, Marilyn Jean McHargue, at the University and married her also in 1958. Immediately after graduating, Bill started active duty with the U.S. Army and became a Captain, while serving in Germany when the Berlin Wall went up. He also became active in the Scottish Rite, becoming a Third Degree Master Mason. The Army told him if he re-enlisted, he would be promoted to Major and sent to the Pentagon and that he could be a real success if he chose a military career. He and Marilyn wanted to make a difference in the world and help people though. They thought returning to Nebraska and living in a small town would be the best way to do that and provide the more rewarding life, so they declined that path. After his discharge, they moved back to Grand Island in 1963 where he worked as a pharmacist. They eventually moved to Norfolk in 1966. He purchased Westgate Pharmacy in 1969 and eventually purchased another store, later known as Old Mill Pharmacy, both of which he ran until 1997, when he retired. Before his retirement he was involved with the Jaycees, Rotary Club, American Cancer Society as its local publicity chairman and also found time to be a Cub Scout Webelo Leader. After his retirement he helped new small business owners in Norfolk through SCORE and gave generously of his time and donated to many to civic groups, schools and other community groups including donating a mobile defibrillator to the fire department back when such equipment was still quite rare. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2016. His survivors include his brother, Thomas Alexander and his wife, Clarice, in Lincoln; as well as his son, William W. Alexander, Jr. of Plano, TX; and his daughter, Caroline Garder of Norfolk, NE. His grandchildren include Michael Garder in Missoula, MT; Christopher Garder and Amanda Garder in Norfolk; Andrew Alexander in Plano, TX; and McKenna Alexander in Eau Claire, WI. Private Graveside Services will be held for William Alexander, Sr. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Central City Cemetery, Central City, NE. Reverend Thomas Lucas will officiate. During these unprecedented times and restrictions on gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a time when it becomes safe to do so. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com. HOME FOR FUNERALS 1203 Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701 (402) 371-3330
