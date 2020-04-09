Alexander, Robert Robert Alexander, 78, of Schuyler died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City. Robert is survived by his wife, three children, several step-children, and several grandchildren. Robert's wishes were to be cremated and for a private service to be held. Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler is handling the service arrangements. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME Schuyler, NE 402-352-3860 www.svobodafuneralhome.net

