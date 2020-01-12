Alexander, Ida S. (Alessandro)

Alexander, Ida S. (Alessandro) February 14, 1927 - January 6, 2020 Member of the Santa Lucia Gruppo. Preceded in death by husband, Andrew J. "Alex" Alexander; daughter, Frances Szurpicki; and grandson, Keith Cammarata. Survived by daughters, Grace Stoddard, and Josi Cammarata (Corky); sons, Fred Alexander and Salvatore Alessandro (Lorraine); 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday, January 12th, from 4pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel, followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Monday, January 13th, 10am, West Center Chapel to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge St.) at 10:30am. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the Lydia House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

