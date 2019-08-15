Alexander, Earnest Lamar Sr.

Alexander, Earnest Lamar Sr. Age 53 Earnest Lamar Alexander, Sr., of Omaha, NE, passed away July 31, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, August 16th, with Visitation one hour prior at Robinson Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2318 N. 26th Street. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

