Alexander, Diana Sue January 25, 1950 - March 12, 2020 Age 70. Preceded in death by husband, William "Mike" Alexander; and parents, Charles and Vietta Reglein. Survived by children, Lisa (Garry) Kipp and Jason (Renae) Larsen; grandchildren, Austin, Tristan, Hailey, Cody, Emily and Nathan; four great-grandchildren; brother, John (Donna) Reglein; sisters, Robbie Conway, and Pam (Tom) Kirkhart; many nieces and nephews; and special companion, Galen Kephart. VISITATION: Monday, March 16th, 68pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, March 17th, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment in St. John's Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

