Alessandro, Kathleen August 11, 1927 - September 5, 2019 Kathleen Alessandro went to Heaven on September 5, 2019 in Omaha. She was born to Herman and Mary (Bovey) Wissenburg on August 11, 1927 in Wilber, NE. She married Sam Alessandro in 1952 and they lived their lives together in Omaha until his death in 1992. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband; father and mother; and step-mother, Alice Boekel Wissenburg. Survived by sister, Anne Kilbourn; nephews, Howard, A.D. Jr, and Michael; nieces, Mary, Carmen, Kathleen and Sarah; and several great-nieces and nephews. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 11, at 11am. VISITATION will take place at the Church Wednesday before the Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Omaha on Leavenworth. Memorials can be made in her name to St. Patrick's Scholarship Fund and left or mailed to the Funeral Home. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
