Alberti, Richard E. "Dick" September 24, 1927 - September 11, 2019 Richard "Dick" Alberti of Omaha, age 91, entered Eternity on Sept. 11, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte (Longville) Alberti; his parents, Gwendolyn and Earl Alberti. Survived by children, Mark (Lori) Alberti of Omaha, and Karen (Paul) Grove of Bennington, NE; grandchildren, Justin Alberti (partner Nicole), Brandon Alberti, Michael (Laura) Beck, Lindsay Grove, and Thomas Grove; and seven great-grandchildren. No Service. Burial: September 17, 2019. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street (402) 553-3155 | www.kremerfuneralhome.com

