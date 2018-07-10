Albert, William H. Sep 20, 1948 - Jul 6, 2018 Age 69, of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Eleanora; and Siblings, Richard and Marilyn. Survived by loving wife of 42 years, Maureen; children: Marnie (Rob) Corsaro, Michaela (Seth) Northrop, Brian (Janelle) Albert and Emily (Dan) Elsasser; eight grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, from 5-7pm with ROSARY at 7pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 12, 2018, at 10am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church (16701 "S" Street). Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

