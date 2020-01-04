Albert, Maureen A. January 5, 1949 - December 30, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, William Albert. Survived by children, Marnie (Rob) Corsaro, Michaela (Seth) Northrop, Brian (Janelle) Albert, and Emily (Dan) Elsasser; 8 grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. GATHERING of FAMILY and FRIENDS: Tuesday, January 7, from 1-3pm, with PRAYER SERVICE at 2pm, all at Braman Mortuary, Southwest Chapel. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of Maureen Albert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.