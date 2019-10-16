Albert, John E., Jr. September 1, 1927 - October 14, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Belva J. Albert. Survived by children: Jean, John III, and James Albert; granddaughter, Skylar; step grandchildren, Steven Schwers and Brianna Couch; sister, Beverly Ann Hatcher. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Friday, October 18th at 11am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th St. Interment, Hillcrest. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

