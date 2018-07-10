Albert, Belva J. Nov 28, 1931 - Jul 7, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Martin and Marie Hahn; sister, Joan Widman. Survived by husband, John; children, Jean, John III and James Albert; granddaughter, Skylar; step-grandchildren, Steven Schwers and Brianna Couch; sister, Shirley Pittman (John); brother, Roy Hahn (Kathie). Family will receive friends Thursday, July 12th, 4:30-6:30pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, July 13th, 10:30am, Messiah Lutheran Church (5015 S. 80th Street). Interment: Hillcrest. Memorials are suggested to University of Nebraska Medical Cancer Center. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.