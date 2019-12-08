Albers, John W., Sr. DDS October 27, 1921 - December 5, 2019 Dr. John W. Albers Sr. died December 5, 2019 at the Bellevue Veterans Home. John was born October 27, 1921 to Dr. John F. Albers and Josephine (Busch) Albers in Norfolk, Nebraska. Preceded in death by wife, Betty Louise Sheild Albers; parents; two sisters, Louise Ternus and Mary Jo Thurmond; two brothers, Dr. Hubert Albers and Gerald Albers. Survived by seven children: John Albers (Jean), Rob Albers (Vicki), Steve Albers (Jan), Margaret Zamzow (Scott), Dave Albers (Vickie), Mike Albers (Peter), Dr. Mark Albers (Carla); brother, Dr. Richard Albers (Marilyn); eight grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, other family and friends. After graduating from Creighton in 1952, he practiced dentistry in Humphrey, NE for 33 years. Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. INTERMENT at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Veterans Home, Bellevue, NE. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

