Aksamit, Jill Ann–Marie Age 33 - Jul 4, 2018 Preceded in death by her father, J. Stephen Aksamit. Survived by her mother, Sheryl; life partner, Jake; children, William, J. J., and Kiley; brother, Jon; and sister, Alison. VISITATION: Thursday, July 12, from 10–11am, with 11am CELEBRATION of LIFE at Wellspring Lutheran Church, 1406 E Gold Coast Rd. Memorials may be directed to the family for the William, J.J, and Kiley fund. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

