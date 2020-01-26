Ainge, Allison J. August 21, 1980 - January 18, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Allen and Susan Ainge. Survived by sister, Heather (Andy) Jenkins and their two daughters; extended family, Cal and Lindsay Blomker and their two sons; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of ALLISON'S LIFE: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 11am at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the Special Olympics Nebraska. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

