Ahrens, Kay L. September 23, 1950 - January 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents and brother. Services and internment will be private. Donations can be made to Dogwood Animal Shelter, 1075 Runabout Drive, Osage Beach, MO,, 65065-4322.

