Ahrens, Kathleen S. June 18, 2019 - October 20, 2019 Kathleeen was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Janella Garner; her loving husband, Thomas R. Ahrens. She is survived by her daughter, Conni Buresh; grandchildren: Amanda (Josh) Jensen, Alyssa and Timmy DiGiacomo, Kaitlyn and Kortney Buresh; seven great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 35pm at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 28, 2019, at 9:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE. 68046). Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

