Ahlers, Arlen G. Age 89 - March 22, 2020 Arlen is survived by his wife, Dottie Ahlers; children: Nancy Ahlers, Julie Butler, John and wife, Laura Ahlers; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Ahlers and wife, Virginia; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Linda Lunderborg and husband, Roger; his brothers, Laurence Ahlers and wife, Gladys, Walter Ahlers and wife, Betty Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, Pierce, or Lutheran Hour Ministries. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

