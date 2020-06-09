Aguirre, Mercedes K. (Ramos) February 19, 1934 - June 6, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Roman Aguirre, Sr.; parents, Ramon and Socorro Ramos; sisters, Celia Marquez and Susie Ramos. Survived by daughters, Cora (Dave) Davis, Regina Alvarado and Ann (Kevin) Jimerson of NE; son, Roman Aguirre, Jr. of Chandler, AZ; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Ramon (Barb) Ramos; nieces, nephews and extended family. VISITATION with the family Wednesday, June 10, 2020, beginning at 9am, followed by a Rosary at 10am and MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL immediately following, all at Assumption Catholic Church, 5438 S. 22nd St., Omaha. Interment: St. John Cemetery in Bellevue. Family will direct memorials. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO. CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

