Agosta, Mary L. December 31, 1942 - September 3, 2019 Survived by sons, Gary (Cate), Patrick (Kylee), Daniel (Diana); 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brother, Chuck (Marlene); sister-in-law, Rowena Agosta; many nieces and nephews. Private family services. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

