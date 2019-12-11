Agerson, Tina Marie (Mancuso) January 9, 1975 - December 8, 2019 Survived by parents, Nancy and Frank Mancuso; brother, Brian Mancuso; and sons, Scott Mancuso and Mark Mancuso. Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 11th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, December 12th, 11:30am, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

