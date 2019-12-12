Agbozo, Messangan "Messi"

Agbozo, Messangan "Messi" November 12, 1985 (Lom�, Togo) - December 6, 2019 Loving son, brother, friend, and teammate. A devout follower of Christ. He touched the lives of so many and will forever be in our hearts. VISITATION: Friday evening from 5-7pm with FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday at 10am. Both will be held at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St). Interment: Calvary Cemetery (7710 W Center Rd). Please direct memorials to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. | (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

