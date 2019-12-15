Aftonomos, Sylvia October 29, 1924 - December 8, 2019 Family receiving friends Wednesday, December 18, 5-7pm, with 7pm Trisagion (Prayer Service). SERVICES: Thursday 10am at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Avenue. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

