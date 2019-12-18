Aftonomos, Sylvia October 29, 1924 - December 8, 2019 Family receives friends: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5-7pm, followed by Trisagion (Prayer Service) at 7pm, all at West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, 10am, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave, Omaha, NE, followed by a reception in the church hall. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

