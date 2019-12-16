Aftonomos, Sylvia

Aftonomos, Sylvia October 29, 1924 - December 8, 2019 Sylvia Pieri Aftonomos passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of December 8, 2019, in Omaha. Her life's journey took her from her native Limassol, Cyprus where she was born on October 29, 1924 to Lincoln and finally Omaha. Challenged by a foreign culture and learning a new language she nonetheless raised four children, returned to school at age 50 and achieved her lifelong dream of obtaining a Nursing Degree. Working at Omaha Immanuel Hospital, she was awarded many honors in appreciation for her care and dedication, and finally retired at age 76. A deeply religious women, she became a published author of short stories and poems, printed in Christian Nursing magazines, as well as her autobiography "Divine Providence," published in 2016 at the age of 91. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Byron Aftonomos. She is survived by her children: Lefkos, Anthony, Helen Aftonomos and Maria (Gregory) Swanson; sister, Georgia Markou of Limassol Cyprus; grandchildren: Jacob, Zachary and Sarah Swanson. Family receives friends: Thursday, 5-7pm, followed by Trisagion (Prayer Service) at 7pm all at West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday December 19, 10am, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave, Omaha, followed by a reception in the Church Hall. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be directed to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church World Vision Inc. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.