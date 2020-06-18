Adler, James S.

Adler, James S. Age 73, of Yutan, NE. Survived by wife, Patricia Gutgsell Adler; sons, Michael and Daniel; daughters: Andrea Garcia, Kathryn Kitta, Stephanie Pleiman and Julia Wiles; 13 grandchildren; one sister and three brothers. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm; MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10:30am, all at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Masks are required. Interment: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent de Paul or Sienna Francis House. Condolences and delayed webcast at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.