Adkisson, Jim C. Age 82 Jim Adkisson died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in the Sandhills Care Center at Ainsworth. Survived by his wife: Renee Adkisson of Ainsworth; two sons: John Adkisson (Meg) of Edina, MN; Jason Adkisson (Tarin) of Amelia, NE; one daughter, Debrenee Grajeda (Matt) of Omaha, NE; eight grandchildren; mother-inlaw, Shirley Burger of Ainsworth; nieces, nephews, and other family members. FUNERAL SERVICE for Jim C. Adkisson of Ainsworth, NE, will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at 10:30am at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. A Private Family Interment will occur in the Ainsworth Cemetery. VISITATIONS will be held at the United Methodist Church on Monday one hour prior to the time of funeral service. Memorials have been suggested to the United Methodist Church Endowment Fund or to the Brown County Community Foundation Endowment Fund. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com. HOCH FUNERAL HOME 1320 E 4th St, Ainsworth, NE 69210 | (402) 387-1880

