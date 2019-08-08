Adams, Phyllis L.

Adams, Phyllis L. March 23, 1930 - August 6, 2019 Phyllis L. Adams, age 89, passed away August 6, 2019 at her home in Carter Lake, IA. She was born in Farmer City, IA, on March 23, 1930 to the late John and Mary (Smith) Rogers. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Adams, Jr.; son, Richard Adams; siblings, Franklin, Jackie, Beverly, Don, and Bob. She is survived by her children, Ron Adams (Jackie), Steve Adams (Becky), Cheryl Adams, Carolyn Anson, Cristy West, Doug Adams; siblings, Herb Rogers, Glen Rogers, Dalphene Boan, Barbara Morris; 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, from 5-7pm, at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at the funeral home. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct the memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

