Adams, Phyllis B. April 21, 1942 - August 12, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Delbert and Beatrice Black; son Ronald Adams; and brother Ronald Black. Survived by life partner Michael B. Adams; children: Michael B. (Sumiko) Adams II, Angela Adams, Anthony Adams, and Andria E. Adams; sisters: Vivian L. Fearson, and Gwendolyn E. Black; grandchildren: Rachel Maria Adams, Angelica Anastasia Adams, Anthony Adams Jr., William Adams, Jamilah Adams, Rahndria Adams, and Capri Stoehr; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. SERVICES: 9am Satirday, August 24, Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 6-8pm Friday at Forest Lawn. BURIAL: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha, NE 68152

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.