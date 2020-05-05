Adams, Patricia J. (Bendorf) May 11, 1934 - May 2, 2020 Patricia was born in Omaha on May 11, 1934 to Henry and Emily Bendorf. She married the love of her life, David Adams, on February 5, 1951. They proudly became the parents of 10 children, and shared 67 years of married life together. She was strong in her faith and devoted to her family. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Emily Bendorf; husband, David Adams; son, Thomas Adams; brothers, Henry, Richard and Raymond Bendorf. She is survived by her children, Jackie (Steve) Svoboda, Joe (Colleen) Adams, Suzanne (Mark) Davis, Andy (Jenny) Adams, Ceci (David) Anderson, Marianne (Thomas) Campbell, Jim (Anayansi) Adams, Kathy (Bill) Maranto and Rosie (Rob) Grote); numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, as well as her brothers, Jerry, David and Joe Bendorf; and sisters, Emily Hurst, Terri Drowne, Barb (Jerry) Keathly, and Marcy (Bobby) Kaczmarek, as well as her special Bickford Memory Care family. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 5-7pm, Rosary at 7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center Street. Our family would love to see you, but request that you abide by current social distancing guidelines and keep your visit brief as seating will be limited. There will be a Private Family Burial service on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10am. Memorials are suggested to Food Bank of the Heartland. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

