Adams, Marcia J. October 29, 1937 - December 14, 2019 Survived by children: Marilyn Peterson, Denise Johnsrud, Rolinda Border, Pamela McLean, Duane Adams-Carr, and Robert Adams; brother, Larry Liehr; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Preceded by granddaughter, Deneal Johnsrud. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE will be 2pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Private Inurnment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Ridgecrest Rehabilitation Center for their care and dedication. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

