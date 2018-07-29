Adams, Lynn Stuart Lynn Stuart Adams, 76, passed peacefully into Eternal Life in his residence in Exeter Township, NE on Sunday afternoon due to complications from diabetes. He was surrounded and comforted by his wife, his oldest son, and a sister-in-law. Born in Reading, PA to the late Gloria (Mills) and Richard J Adams June 30, 1942, he graduated from Muhlenberg High School and immediately began his 27 year career in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country as an Air Traffic Controller in Newfoundland, Bermuda, Thailand, remote Alaska, Germany, and on several bases in the United States, before retiring in 1997 at Travis AFB in CA. After teaching his craft at schools in Oklahoma and Florida, he returned to Reading and enrolled at Alvernia College from which he graduated Cum Laude in 1996 with a Degree in Accounting. Following 5 years as the accountant at Reading Central Catholic High School, he joined Fidelity Technologies, Muhlenberg Twp, as an Air Traffic Control simulator developer. Lynn was predeceased by his brother, Richard E. in 1965; his wife, Alice (Cas Gallant) in 1997; father in 1985; mother in 2009; and step-father John Yingling in 2013. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Kathleen; sisters, Gail of Albuquerque, NM; and Sandra of Birdsboro; sons, David (wife Sharon) of Omaha, Robert of Florida, and Richard (wife Debra) of New York; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and many cousins. VISITATION will be held in St Catharine of Siena Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, in Exeter Twp, from 9:30-10:30am, followed by the MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL, Celebrated by Father John Rother at 10:30am. Burial with full Military Honors will be in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Memorial contributions in Lynn's honor may be made to St Catharine of Siena School, 2330 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19606. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, of Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online memories and condolences, visit: www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory Laureldale, PA 19605 610-929-3693
