Adams, Luverne. Age 97. Formerly of Alexandria, MN. Passed on Oct. 2 in Omaha, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 11, 2019, at 2pm, at the Alexandria United Methodist Church with burial at Kinkead Cemetery. Survived by son, Michael J. (Roberta) Adams, of Papillion, NE; and daughter, Rev. Susan L. (Darrell) Adams-Trembath of Powell, WY. ROY-HETLAND FUNERAL HOME, Osakis, MN | (320) 859-2118 | www.royhetland.com

