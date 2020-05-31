Adams, Lorene D. February 6, 1935 - May 28, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Olga Dreyer; son, Mark. Survived by husband, Donald; son, Jeff (Julie); grandchildren: Kylie, Darren, Drew (Ashley); step great grandchildren, Hayden and Avary; son, Craig (Laura); grandchildren: Tyler, Zachary (Allyson) and Jennifer. Private Family Graveside Service. Memorial Service at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 1110 S. 90th St., Omaha, NE 68124. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

