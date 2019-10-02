Adams, Dr. Robert D. OD August 1, 1926 - September 29, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Ethel E. Adams. Survived by sons: John (Francine), Steve, and Brian (Deb); daughter, Kristine Schweser (Rocky); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins on Friday, October 4th at 9am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lane Thomas Foundation or Life Care Center of Elkhorn. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

