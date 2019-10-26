Adam, Edward J. January 8, 1954 - October 19, 2019 Edward J. Adam, a lifelong Omaha resident, died at the age of 65. Survived by close friend, Danielle Dahl; sister, Vicki (Donald) Zeigler of Palm Desert, CA; niece, Elizabeth Zeigler of North Hollywood, CA; and many dear friends. Ed worked as a housekeeping supervisor at Boys Town for 35 years. A celebration of life will be held in early November. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

