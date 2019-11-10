Ackley, Robert "Bob"

Ackley, Robert "Bob" December 6, 1944 - November 8, 2019 Age 74 of Emerson, IA. Passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019. Born to Larry and Dot Ackley in Oakland, CA. He graduated from Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland with the class of 1962. He then attended St. Mary's College in CA and completed his B.S. degree in Computer Science and Hospital Administration under the G.I. Bill. He retired from Offutt Airforce Base and continued to live in Nebraska and later Iowa. He was an avid record collector and had well over 30,000 in his collection. Bob's wishes were to be Cremated and Inurned Privately by his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your local animal rescue of your choosing. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com COLONIAL CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME Lincoln, NE 402-467-5200

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.