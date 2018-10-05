Ackerman, Bernice Viola Apr 22, 1936 - Sep 30, 2018 Bernice Viola Ackerman, age 82 of Omaha, died on her 56th wedding anniversary Sunday evening, September 30, 2018, of pancreatic cancer. She had been in hospice care for only three days at the time of her death after battling her illness for a year and a half. Bernice was born April 22, 1936 in Wayne, NE, the daughter of Emil and Viola (Haines) Brader. She attended a rural grade school and Wayne High School. She graduated with a degree in accounting from Wayne State College in 1958. She married Roger N. Ackerman on September 30, 1962 in Wayne. She was a teacher in the office skills and technology program at Metropolitan Community College for many years, also operated a beauty shop and owned apartments and rental houses in Omaha. She was a long-time member of Morning Star Lutheran Church. Survivors include her husband, Roger; two sons, Douglas and Scott Jon; daughter, Darla Ackerman; three grandchildren, Violet, Angel and Xavier Ackerman, all of Omaha; and a brother Harvey Brader, of Wayne, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Leon Brader. VISITATION with the family present will be 6-8pm Sunday, October 7, at Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple Street. GRAVESIDE SERVICES: 10am Monday, October 8, at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont, NE, followed by a 12pm MEMORIAL SERVICE at Morning Star Lutheran Church in Omaha with Pastor Glen Schacht officiating. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com
