Acker, Michael Roy October 4, 1945 - January 29, 2020 Age 74. Passed away at his home in Prairie Village, KS. He was born on October 4, 1945 in Fairbury, NE to Marion "Ike" and Betty (Phillips) Acker. Mike was a graduate of Benson High School in Omaha. He went on to the University of Nebraska to graduate with a Masters of Fine Arts. On May 30, 1968 he married Linda Ann Thomsen, and they had two children. Mike and Linda enjoyed traveling and art. Mike was a loving and caring person. He shared his creativity and inspirational spirit as a teacher, scout master, motorcycle enthusiast and prolific artist. He touched many hearts and always had a good story. Mike "never met a stranger." He love to sing to his granddaughters. Mike is survived by his wife and best friend of 51+ years, Linda; son, Erik (Lorie McKay); daughter Molly; granddaughters, Ava and Raen; brother, Andy (Janet); and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Steven. The Acker family would like to extend our gratitude to the team at the University of Kansas Liver Center and to the team at Asana Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in honor of Mike to the University of Kansas Liver Center at the University of Kansas Health System or Osana Hospice and Palliative Care.

