Abts, Ronald Lee

Abts, Ronald Lee July 21, 1935 - January 17, 2020 Ron Abts died on January 17, 2019 at age 84. Born in Humphrey, NE Ron was the first of four sons of Dr. Arthur W. Abts and Frances E. Abts (Rienhart). Preceded in death by his parents; Ron is survived by three brothers: Arthur W. "Bill" (Mary Kay) Abts, Jr. of Omaha, Gerald L. "Jerry" (Maryann) Abts of Colorado, and James T. "Jim" (Lynn) Abts of Massachusetts. Disabled by an illness at the age of fourteen months, Ron was cared for throughout his life by loving parents, his sibling brothers, sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and other family members. Never without family support, Ron lived comfortably for the last twenty-five years in assisted living, first at Newcastle Retirement Center in Omaha, and for the last three years at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion. CELEBRATION of LIFE: West Center Chapel at 10:30am Tuesday, January 21. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Hillcrest Hospice, 1820 Hillcrest Drive, Bellevue, NE 68005, or to World Herald Goodfellow's. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Abts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.