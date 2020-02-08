Abramson, Alvin

Abramson, Alvin January 25, 1929 - February 7, 2020 Beth El Synagogue regrets to inform you of the passing of Alvin Abramson, who passed on February 7, 2020. Alvin preceded in death by his wife, Doris Abramson; parents, Isadore and Ann Abramson; sisters and brothers-in-law; Lorraine and Bernard Susman; Myra and Richard Goldman. He survived by son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Sheryl Abramson; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Stuart Giller; grandchildren, Bradley Abramson (Marissa), Erin Bearman (Jacob), Jaime Mason (Mike), Emily Marston (Tom), and Abbey Giller (Gared Rathe); great-grandsons, Dayton Abramson and Austin Abramson. A private gravesite service is to be held on Monday, February 10, 2020; followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held at 11am at Beth El Synagogue with lunch immediately following. Suggested memorials can be sent to Beth El Synagogue or B'nai B'rith International. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

