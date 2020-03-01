Abraham, Edward A.

Abraham, Edward A. April 9, 1939 - February 18, 2020 Age 80, passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, IA. Ed's life can be defined by his adamant love of his family, his love of horse racing, his passion to help everyone find their way in life, his resilience, despite many obstacles he met along his path, and his role as advisor, monarch, and protector of his family. Ed was born in Omaha, NE to George Abraham and Mary Abraham (VanMeter). He was notorious in South Omaha Community and his love for the horse racing was unmatched. He knew no stranger, he loved everyone he met; eager to share stories of his life, and equally as interested in hearing theirs. He is remembered as an amazing father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to all. Ed is survived by his wife, Mildred Abraham, sister, Janice Vampola; his children, Brenda Abraham, Vicky Abraham, Lori Briers (Lee), Christine Antoniak (Geno), Kim Reed (Terry), Mark Abraham (Tracy), Jody Baratta (Tony), Roni Plescia (Marvin) and Sarah Jordan (Chris); 17 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. Ed was preceded in death by son, Eddie Abraham; grandson, Tony Abraham- VanSant; granddaughter, Robin Abraham; and many other loved ones. In lieu of services, a CELEBRATION of LIFE will be Saturday, March 7th from 12-4pm at the Horseman's Park Banquet Room located at 6303 Q St, Omaha. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

