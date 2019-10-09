Abboud, Bonny Ruth Burgess

Abboud, Bonny Ruth Burgess February 3, 1931 - October 7, 2019 Passed away peacefully in her home with family, caregivers and her dog, Cody by her bedside. Preceded in death by husband, Fred; parents, William and Mary Burgess; sister, Betty Haas; brothers, William "Bill" Burgess, Robert "Bob" Burgess and Johnny Bell Burgess. Survived by sons: Chris (Ann Marie), Greg (Rebecca) of Omaha, Jeff (Meggan) of Washington D.C., and Andy of Henderson, NV; grandchildren: Michael, Meghan, Molly, Maggie, Maddison, Olivia, Merriam, Adam, Brandon, Rachel, and Brad (Amanda) Abboud, Nicholas Bockmann (Stephanie), and Keith Bockmann (Jen); six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews Family will receive friends Friday, October 11th from 4:30-7pm at West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 12th, 1pm, Ralston United Church of Christ. Interment: Kennard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Church or the University of Nebraska College of Education Hardship Fund, c/o the University of Nebraska Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.