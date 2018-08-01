Abbott, John D Apr 23, 1945 - Jul 12, 2018 John D was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Douglas Dean Abbott. He is survived by Connie, his wife of 52 years; children: Bradley James (Heather) Abbott of Elkhorn, NE; Tyrell Lynn Abbott of Blair, NE; and grandchildren: Asia Alston, Ambrosia Alston, Matthew Meredith, Ethan Abbott and Madelyn Abbott; and his beloved feline, Sheldon. CELEBRATION OF LIFE OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, August 4th, 2018, from 11am-2pm at Saint Francis Borgia Catholic Church Social Hall in Blair. A light lunch will be served. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for later distribution to local groups and charities. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 South 17th Street Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.