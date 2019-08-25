Abariotes, James M. October 24, 1962 - August 23, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Trudi Abariotes. Survived by sister, Penni (Bob) Jensen; nephew, Matthew Jensen; niece, Jessie Jensen; and many other relatives and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Monday, August 26, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, followed by VISITATION at 11:30am at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Josie Harper Hospice House; or the family for future designation. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.